Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.89 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

