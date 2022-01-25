Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,221 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after buying an additional 223,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

