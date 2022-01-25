Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 4,197 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

