Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Insider Nicholas Hurd Acquires 1,626 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) insider Nicholas Hurd purchased 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £6,991.80 ($9,433.08).

LON IEM traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.30) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 437 ($5.90). 1,142,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 535.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 414.50 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.89). The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

