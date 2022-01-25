Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

