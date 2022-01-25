Infinitecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $2.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

