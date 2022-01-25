Informa (INF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Informa (LON: INF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 670 ($9.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 568 ($7.66). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 635 ($8.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 725 ($9.78) price target on the stock.

LON:INF traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 536 ($7.23). The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,505. Informa plc has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14). The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 524.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

In related news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($65,974.10).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

