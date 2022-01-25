Informa (LON:INF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 670 ($9.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 635 ($8.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 568 ($7.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 639.67 ($8.63).

INF opened at GBX 537.40 ($7.25) on Tuesday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 524.42.

In related news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($65,974.10).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

