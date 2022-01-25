Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up about 2.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Ingredion worth $130,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $104,139,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 91.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after buying an additional 170,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,973,000 after buying an additional 120,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 19.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,634,000 after buying an additional 109,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

