Ink Hits Market Cap of $432,350.26 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $432,350.26 and $39,163.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

