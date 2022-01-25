Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $431,985.65 and $52,368.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.38 or 0.06596277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,321.00 or 0.99894958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049481 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

