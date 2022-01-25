Ink (INK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,368.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $431,985.65 and $52,368.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.38 or 0.06596277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,321.00 or 0.99894958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049481 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

