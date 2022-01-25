Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.54

Shares of Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.54 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.70). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.71), with a volume of 482,863 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.54. The company has a market capitalization of £121.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.