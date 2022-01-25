Innova Price Down 46.3% Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Innova has traded down 46.3% against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $254,139.29 and approximately $71.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

