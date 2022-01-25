Innovation Blockchain Payment 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70,300.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $70,300.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars.

