Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.04 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $86,726.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

