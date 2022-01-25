Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $194.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.83. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

