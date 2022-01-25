InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,136.25

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $123,136.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00245955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006251 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

