Insider Buying: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 300,888 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $556,642.80.

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $162,841.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12.

NASDAQ AESE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 255,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,162. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.