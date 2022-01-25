Insider Buying: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Purchases 300,888 Shares of Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 300,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $556,642.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, January 24th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $162,841.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12.

AESE stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 255,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,162. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

