Insider Buying: American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 15,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,885. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

