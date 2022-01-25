Insider Buying: Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Insider Buys 359,000 Shares of Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited acquired 359,000 shares of Black Iron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$46,167.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,424,000 shares in the company, valued at C$183,126.40.

RAB Capital Holdings Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, RAB Capital Holdings Limited acquired 41,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$5,330.00.

Shares of Black Iron stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,599. The stock has a market cap of C$39.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Black Iron Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

