Insider Buying: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BTT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 178,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $27.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 121.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 165,415 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 35.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 440,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 116,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

