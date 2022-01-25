Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $12,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.