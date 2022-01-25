Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,345 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,345 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $11,365.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. 5,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.78% of CSP at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.