Insider Buying: Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) Insider Buys 2,858 Shares of Stock

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) insider Martin Davis bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.98) per share, with a total value of £21,149.20 ($28,533.73).

Martin Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Martin Davis acquired 2,500 shares of Draper Esprit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,939.56).

Draper Esprit stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 744 ($10.04). 666,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 931.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 983.61. Draper Esprit plc has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($9.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,190 ($16.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,300 ($17.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

