Insider Buying: Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Purchases C$10,465.00 in Stock

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Pierre Lépine acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$10,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$399,165.

Pierre Lépine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Pierre Lépine bought 5,000 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

Shares of TSE:DNG traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,646. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This is a boost from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

