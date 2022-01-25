Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Buys 2,938 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,776.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 192,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.16.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

