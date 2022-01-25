Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases 1,600 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $12,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FORA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,975. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at $129,000.

