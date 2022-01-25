Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases 1,600 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $12,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FORA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,975. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at $129,000.
Forian Company Profile
