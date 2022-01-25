Insider Buying: GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Acquires 8,057 Shares of Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($66,851.79).

GBG stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 610 ($8.23). 618,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 606 ($8.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 980 ($13.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 731.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 824.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.76) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.82) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.82) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.50) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.59).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

