Insider Buying: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases 362,197 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20.

KOD stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 445,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.