Insider Buying: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys 10,479 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $54,805.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard purchased 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard acquired 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard acquired 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard acquired 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

Shares of MDIA stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

