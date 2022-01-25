Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Acquires 14,287 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Ulrik B. Nielsen acquired 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 22,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,399. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 257,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

