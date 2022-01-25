Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Buys 7,105 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.