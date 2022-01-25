Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Buys 7,105 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

