Insider Buying: NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director James W. Bracke bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.90 per share, with a total value of $18,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NVEC traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $81.42.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.