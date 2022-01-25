Insider Buying: NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director James W. Bracke bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.90 per share, with a total value of $18,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NVEC traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $81.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 598,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NVE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVE by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVE by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

