Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £124.38 ($167.81).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £124.07 ($167.39).

LON PAY opened at GBX 647 ($8.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £444.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 742 ($10.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 646.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 653.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

PAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.29) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.06) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

