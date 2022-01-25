Insider Buying: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Buys 444,685 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 444,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 106,621 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $214,308.21.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,406.08.

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 162,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,877. The company has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFMT. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.