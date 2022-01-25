Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases 11,200 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $11,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00.

SREV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 142,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

