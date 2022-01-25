Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Buys 6,720 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WMPN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 12,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 million and a PE ratio of 24.18. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

