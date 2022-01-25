Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 712,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 15.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 331.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 384,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 357,761 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

