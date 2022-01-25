Insider Selling: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Insider Sells 784 Shares of Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. 114,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HCI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HCI Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in HCI Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HCI Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HCI Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

