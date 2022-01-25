Insider Selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 686,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after acquiring an additional 624,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 382,674 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 368,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.