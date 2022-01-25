Insider Selling: Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MBWM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. 61,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

