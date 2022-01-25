Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $10,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Leonard Osser sold 5,800 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $9,976.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $10,750.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Leonard Osser sold 4,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $9,384.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $4,095.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $4,137.00.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 193,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,568. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.16. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1,247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 871,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

