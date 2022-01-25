Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Sells 2,280 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 760,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,731. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

