Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 56,970 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08.

Pinterest stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,701,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,656,597. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 491,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

