Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 4,077 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$830,435.74.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90.

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$141.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,835,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,797. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$103.22 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$201.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.16.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. Cormark lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.85.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

