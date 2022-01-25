Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 458 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.64 on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,078,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 121.46, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $13,172,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

