Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $10,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 320 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $188.80.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $12,800.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 856,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,928. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $236,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

