Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006226 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,383,552 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.